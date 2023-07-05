The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission met Thursday to discuss and vote upon changes to the Louisiana inshore fishery.
Last year, they proposed a change in the trout limits, and the proposal was tabled. The proposal set forth this year is as follows for speckled trout and redfish:
Speckled trout changes statewide: 15 Fish per angler, 12-inch minimum, two-fish more than 19 inches per angler, guides can no longer keep or give away their limit on chartered trips. These regulations are temporary and will end after three years of being implemented.
Redfish changes statewide: four fish per angler, 17- to 25-inch slot limit, no harvest of redfish more than 25 inches, guides can no longer keep or give away their limit on a chartered trip.
There's also a change for those who enjoy bowfishing. You will now need a special permit, which will be available free of charge. They're trying to get a better count on the number of people who are out there bowfishing.
Now here in Texas, we have two different limits for speckled trout. Along the coast from Matagorda to the waters of Port Isabel, the limit is three per person, 17-23 inches in length. In all waters north of Matagorda, the trout limit is five per person, 15-inch minimum, one more than 25 inches in length.
The three-fish limit will revert back to the current five-fish limit for the upper coast on Sept. 1. There has been some talk that those now under the three-fish rule want to keep it that way. They've seen a big jump in their numbers and size of trout.
I wonder if it's time for this rule to stay enforced and become statewide. If it has helped the speckled trout fishery south of us, will it help our fishery here on the upper coast? I wish I knew the answer, but I don't.
We have a lot more commercial industry (shipping, chemical plants) than they do down south. The environmental impact on our bays from this is great. Will a reduction in the limit help rebuild our fish stock, or would it be all for naught?
Anyway, it's just something to think about, and if you have a opinion, let me know. I'll compile the feedback and use it in another column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.