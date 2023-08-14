Just because the school year started and summer seems to be winding down doesn't mean that fishing stops.
Surf catches for speckled trout have been slim. Why? These ill-fated southwest winds keep the "dawn patrol anglers" away. Our beachfront water has been anything but "trout green." Those that like to wade the surf for speckled trout might get a break from the winds Tuesday and Wednesday.
I spoke with Capt. Mike Williams, a MirrOlure field tester and designer of many of these lures still being sold today. Williams said, "My records show that one can catch big speckled trout in the surf off Galveston through the middle of September, even longer depending upon the weather."
All the MirrOlures prior to the year 1980 had the "eye," where you would attach your line in the top of the head. Williams then asked the owner of MirrOlure, Harold LeMaster, if he could put the "eye" in the nose of the lure.
In 1981, the first line in the nose MirrOlure was introduced, and the 51 series MirrOlure was born. That MirrOlure was the 51M PF, a clear hot fluorescent pink. Two years later, that MirrOlure became the second-best selling MirrOlure on the market.
Here is Williams' top six picks for wading the surf when the water turns "trout green."
• 51M SHP "Trophy Trout Killer" pink back and belly, silver sides
