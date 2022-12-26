I still haven’t received any fishing reports since the freeze. Galveston Bay’s water temperatures have climbed back to and past the 50-degree mark, with Eagle Point having the lowest reading at 45. This is good news. The water temps should steadily rise throughout the week.

I did speak with Capt. Jim Leavelle who lives in Corpus Christi and fishes primarily in Baffin Bay. A couple days prior to the front, Leavelle reported the catching as “disappointing.” Low and off-colored water, combined with a drop in temperature of 15 degrees, didn’t play into his favor.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

