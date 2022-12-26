I still haven’t received any fishing reports since the freeze. Galveston Bay’s water temperatures have climbed back to and past the 50-degree mark, with Eagle Point having the lowest reading at 45. This is good news. The water temps should steadily rise throughout the week.
I did speak with Capt. Jim Leavelle who lives in Corpus Christi and fishes primarily in Baffin Bay. A couple days prior to the front, Leavelle reported the catching as “disappointing.” Low and off-colored water, combined with a drop in temperature of 15 degrees, didn’t play into his favor.
Leavelle said, “we’ve caught fish many times in conditions like this or even worse, but not this time.” His anglers did catch fish in two different areas of Baffin Bay, but the bite was off. He’s been fishing these spots with good success, catching plenty of fish; however, he said, “I guess my luck ran out.”
The only bite they could muster up was with a soft plastic paddle tail, casting out as far as possible, and then just reeling it back at a consistent pace. They did land a couple heavy fish, but overall it was tough, according to the guide.
Leavelle is excited about the passing of this Christmas front and the drop in the water temperatures to the low 50s. As the sun beats down on the shallow sand flats, slowly rising the water temperature, the trout should pull up shallow and begin to feed aggressively.
As of Monday afternoon, there have been no reports of any fish seen in distress in Baffin Bay. Leavelle said, “if the weather had been pretty and not as cold, more fish would have died in landing nets and by fillet knifes, then this freeze will kill.”
There might be a lot of truth in that statement. I’m still praying that the fishery dodged a bullet this time, although we still have a couple months of winter left.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.