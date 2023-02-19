Why is it that lately the nicest day to fish falls on Sunday?
A few years ago I made a commitment to not fish on Sundays. Now it seems that Sunday is becoming the best, as in nicest of conditions, to fish Galveston Bay. Maybe the good Lord is just testing my commitment? Anyway, I'm fishing Monday, and maybe I'll be blessed with a abundant catch.
Seawolf Park is hosting their Annual Black Drum Tournament which started Friday and runs till noon on March 31. This is a catch and release tournament, and all fish must be caught at Seawolf Park during their normal hours of operation. Any angler entered in the tournament may not fish more than two poles at a time.
If the angler wishes to enter a fish in the tournament, it must be photographed by a park official, showing the fish, weight of the fish and the contestant. The entry fee is $25 and must be paid prior to fishing in the tournament.
First place receives an annual fishing and park pass, second place receives an annual fishing pass, third place receives $200 plus a six-month fishing pass, and fourth place receives $100 plus a six-month parking pass
This is a family-friendly event. For more information call 409-797-5114
Speaking of black drum, a few were caught at Seawolf Park during the weekend, the biggest one weighing in a little more than 36 pounds. The Galveston jetties on Sunday produced catches of big black drum. Conditions were near perfect.
A few anglers fishing in west Galveston Bay reported catching scattered speckled trout over deeper shell. Some fish came from the canals located along the south shoreline.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported few anglers fishing, and those that returned to the docks, caught sheepshead and a few black drum. Those fish were caught on live shrimp.
In my Sunday column, there was a typo. I apologize for this. It should have read three days after the new moon, not full moon. I just wanted to clarify, so there wouldn't be any confusion.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
