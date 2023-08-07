I don't know if the air temperature officially hit 100 degrees Sunday in Galveston. The wife's car at 2:30 p.m. Sunday had the outside air at 100 degrees. Despite the heat, fishing remains good.
I caught up with Capt. Greg Ball of Wave Dancer Charters on Sunday. He sent me an extensive report from the Galveston jetties to the waters far offshore.
Ball reported that the bite along the jetties is good early for speckled trout in the 3- to 5-pound range using live shrimp fished under popping corks. The redfish bite has been slow, but there are plenty of sharks along the rocks in 30-35 feet of water. The best bait for them has been fresh shad and mullet fished on the bottom or drifted on top.
In state waters out to 9 nautical miles, Ball said, "The water has been beautiful blue/green color." His captains are finding good numbers of king mackerel and Spanish mackerel fishing on top with Spanish sardines. These fish have been holding around structure. They've also have been able to find some dolphin (the fish) and ling.
Ball said, "These fish are being found under floating debris, such as buckets, pallets and sargassum weed. If you see something floating, take time to fish it, as nine out of 10 times it will pay off."
Greater amberjack season opened on Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 24, just like the red snapper. Triggerfish season also opened back up on Aug. 1, with this being the first in years that all three species have been allowed to be caught at the same time.
Ball said, "Most of the amberjack we're catching are running 40-80 pounds, with a few fish over 100 pounds. We're running 60-80 miles out fishing in water 150-200 feet deep over structure. There are also some good snapper out there ranging from 10-15 pounds."
The bigger triggerfish have been caught closer to 30 miles from shore around structure above and below the water surface.
Ball mentioned that the cobia migration has been fairly good this year, but not as good as in years past. They've been catching one almost every trip, and on some days, their boat limit of two.
The kingfish have been scarce in waters 18 to 30 miles offshore where one would typically find them. It seems this year those finding the kings have been fishing in state waters.
If you want to go offshore, now is the time, because come Aug. 25 the snapper and amberjack season will come to a close. So, you have a little more than two weeks left.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
