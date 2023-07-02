So, the future forecast is still holding onto the increased chances of showers and thunderstorms mid-week.
The rain is needed, and the cloud cover associated with the weather should lower our temperatures. I'm praying this forecast holds true.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters has been fishing inshore when the winds keep him from going out into the open gulf. In other words, he has been bouncing around between the inland waters of Freeport to the offshore waters in the Gulf of Mexico.
Inshore catches have been mixed. The water is still a bit sandy, but catches have consisted of a few speckled trout, big sand trout and some large whitings, along with an occasional redfish. When that bite slows, there are plenty of big ladfish to keep the anglers entertained. Segall has been throwing live shrimp.
When the winds lay, Segall is still finding some decent-sized snapper fishing offshore some 25-plus miles out. He's also catching one or two big sharks every trip, but no reports of any kingfish or ling. Segall said, "The water is in great shape."
I reached out to Capt. Tag Anderson of Oak Island Adventures over in Trinity Bay. He texted me back from Belize. He and his family decided to get away for a much needed vacation.
He said, "I'm bone fishing and lobster hunting!" Prior to him leaving, Anderson reported catches of speckled trout and black drum coming from rocks that line the Houston Ship Channel. The fish have been caught off live shrimp.
Joe and Pattie Holecek fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp for a couple hours Saturday. They had some family come down and stay at the Eagle Point Lodge for the long weekend.
Since they were only going to fish a couple hours, they headed out to the gas wells, where they landed a few keeper-sized speckled trout. They used live shrimp fished 5 feet deep under popping corks.
The federal greater amberjack dates have been set. The season opens Aug. 1 and ends midnight Aug. 14. This is the same closing date for red snapper.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
