The captains over at Wave Dancer Charters out of the Galveston Yacht Marina enjoyed a good weekend of fish catching.
Captains Colton St. Clair, Theron Fisk and Taylor Borel all caught plenty of sheepshead, slot redfish and eating-size black drum using shrimp thrown up tight to the jetty rocks or structure. When they broke out the big rods, the captains put their anglers on over-sized drum and bull reds in slightly deeper water away from the jetty rocks.
Malcolm Mencacci and his girlfriend Suzanne Jahn Martin waited until later in the afternoon Saturday to try their luck. Mencacci reported the bite as being slow on their first anchor, catching only a few throwback trout. Later in the afternoon, the tide picked up and the fish turned on.
When it was all said and done, they boxed their limit of speckled trout, and caught and released another 10. They used live shrimp as bait, with just a hook and a split shot. He didn’t mention a bay system, but I bet it was somewhere in west or lower Galveston Bay.
Capt. Jeff Larson of Seadrift has been fishing the back ponds and lakes along the mid-coast. The guide said, “The black drum and reds have been stacked in those areas, foraging on tiny shrimp.” Larson mentioned the black drum have been in large schools and the redfish are scattered in smaller schools.
Now mind you, Larson uses his air boat to access the lakes and ponds. When they’re wading, they’ve been catching trout, but you have to cull through them in order to keep those 17- to 23-inch class fish. Those fishing for flounder are having no problem catching them. Gig fisherman are having no problem getting their limit at night.
Larson said, “Fishing should just get better as we move closer to summer.” Larson also owns the Sea Tow franchise for the mid-coast. This area was void of a tow service for a long time, but not anymore. Sea Tow is like having AAA on the water. It’s gives the boater/angler some peace of mind knowing someone is out there to help you when you need it.
I just want to thank everyone who sends in reports and pictures, and to all who read this column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
