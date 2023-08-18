I know it's not really the last weekend of summer. We did have a hint of fall in the air the past couple of mornings. If you were up early then you too felt those pleasant early morning temperatures.
Well, it was short-lived as this weekend will be a hot one. The good news is the winds are supposed to be light, which will give anglers a good chance to catch some fish.
The Coastal Conservation Association STAR tournament is winding down, with a little more than two weeks left. I'll give an update on the leaderboard in the next column.
Capt. Bink Grimes of Sunset Lodge in Matagorda sent in a fishing report. Grimes mentioned that the best catches of speckled trout are being taken by those wade fishing the mid-bay reefs. The anglers using live croakers are doing the best.
If you're into catching redfish, Grimes said, "They're plenty of them in east Matagorda Bay, drifting over shell in 4 feet of water. The best action is on live shrimp and soft plastics. Tarpon fishermen are finding schools of fish along the beachfront."
Capt. Greg Ball, along with all his other captains and deckhands, took a day off — well, sort of, anyway. They all piled aboard Capt. Taylor Borel's boat, the Instagator, and took to the offshore waters out of Galveston for their annual employee fishing trip. With all four captains aboard one boat, along with Trenton Fisk and deckhand Johnny Nash, they had a fantastic day.
First, they caught their limit of red snapper, then found some dolphin (the fish), boating an even dozen of them. They rounded out their catch with a few vermilion snapper and a couple of big amberjack. A great time was had by all.
Capt. Juan Cruz, Addie Cruz and I fished Thursday morning out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. Our goal was the see just how far the water remained salty up in a nearby bayou.
On our way into the bayou, we stopped in the bay and fished a gas well, catching a couple of speckled trout. Then, we headed up the bayou, and to our surprise, it was a bit foggy and a bit of chill was in the air. It reminded me of an early fall morning, except once the sun got up it became quite warm. We did catch redfish and black drum far up in the bayou, but once we got within 3 miles of I-45, the bite shut down.
We noticed a few dead drum and sheepshead floating in the area, and attributed that from the lack of oxygen in the water because of the heat and lack of tidal flow that far up the bayou. There's a good possibility that these fish could get pushed out of the bayou this coming week, depending on how much rainfall we get from the gulf.
Yes, I did say rainfall, as we have a good chance of some precipitation coming off a tropical wave that's headed into the gulf this weekend. There's a slight chance of a tropical depression to form, maybe even a storm, as it moves into the western Gulf of Mexico. There's no need to panic, but it's something to be aware of this weekend.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
