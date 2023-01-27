This weather pattern is getting old. Two days of sun, followed by more wind and rain for the next few days.
Saturday’s chance is 30 percent, with winds from the south/southeast upwards near 20 miles per hour. Sunday’s chance for rain is 90 percent, but with lighter winds from the due south. Pick your poison on which day you want to fish. Most of the time I’ll choose rain over wind, but this time of year I’ll take sunshine and some wind over rain.
So, I visited the Houston Auto/Boat show with Eric Valentino and Bob Ware. Valentino is the general manager of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. They’ve been an exhibitor at the show since the ’60s, only bowing out a few years after Hurricane Ike and the past two years. Valentino, Ware and I wanted to check out the “vibe” as it’s combined with the auto show.
Rating the show myself on a scale of 1-10, it was a 5 for the boat show, while the auto show side was a 10. There were a fair share of vendors that had little or nothing to do with boating or fishing. I’m not going to a boat show to purchase windows for my home or a mattress for my bedroom. There were an adequate amount of boats on display.
On the auto side, you could just feel the positive energy as you entered into the NRG Center. The vehicle displays were phenomenal compared to the boats. It was a night-and-day difference. Is it worth going to see? I would say yes. It’s a great concept of combining both shows, but the boating trade industry needs to up its game.
Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service reported catching some quality speckled trout up to 6 pounds. West said, “The fishing was tough; we didn’t catch a bunch, and all the ones we did were released.” All were caught on artificial lures while wading.
Joe Bukowski fished Clear Lake and reported a tough bite. He had four bites, landing two 20-inch speckled trout. Bukowski said, “I fished the incoming tide. The water temperature ranged from 54-60 degrees, and it was off colored.” He keyed on a shell/mud bottom, in 5-7 feet of water, throwing a salt/pepper chartreuse rat tail soft plastic on 1/8-ounce jug head.
