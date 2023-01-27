This weather pattern is getting old. Two days of sun, followed by more wind and rain for the next few days.

Saturday’s chance is 30 percent, with winds from the south/southeast upwards near 20 miles per hour. Sunday’s chance for rain is 90 percent, but with lighter winds from the due south. Pick your poison on which day you want to fish. Most of the time I’ll choose rain over wind, but this time of year I’ll take sunshine and some wind over rain.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

