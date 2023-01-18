For the first time in a week, I went for a walk around Jamaica Beach. I know Liberty liked it, as she was ready to go this morning. As a refresher, Liberty is our now 7-month-old German Shepherd. As soon as I slipped on my tennis shoes, she knew it was time.
I'm glad that I had the forethought to spray myself down with mosquito repellent. I don't know if they're bad where you live, but here on the west end of Galveston, they're terrible. If you're planning on coming to the island, I suggest carrying repellent.
Capt. Bobby Hall took some time off from fishing the coast, and ventured to Lake Houston. Hall lives up that way, and he mentioned that the Dogwood and Cherry trees were in bloom. For him, that only meant one thing: crappie. Sure enough, Hall caught 20 nice-sized crappie, which, by the way, make excellent table fare.
Albert (Buddy) McCaig Jr. fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, and because of the dense fog, stayed close to Eagle Point. Fishing near the 18th Street Fishing Pier and some rock groins in the same vicinity, McCaig caught five sheepshead between 18 and 20 inches, two under-sized reds and a flounder. He used live shrimp fished on a Carolina rig. McCaig mentioned that the water temperature was 59.5 degrees.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie hosted their friend Richard Martinez and his daughter, Alexis, to a day on the water. Launching from Baytown, Cruz was pleasantly surprised to see no fog. He said, "It was easy to run the upper end of the bay. We could see the fog further south around the Bayport Channel."
Using live shrimp under popping corks, their two quests kept six speckled trout, four sheepshead and three black drum.
A welcomed cool front will pass through the area this evening, and Thursday's skies should be clear and sunny. It will be a cool start to the morning, but we should see temps climb back into the mid 60s.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
