It's always nice when you receive some feedback form a guide that you have mentioned in a column.
Chris Edwards of Catch A Trophy Guide Service on Lake Conroe did just that, thanking me for mentioning him in my column, Just recently, three avid readers of the Reel Report booked fishing trips with him.
While I was talking to Edwards, I inquired about the fishing. Here's what he had to say. "The weather has cooled down just a bit, and fall season is just around the corner. We did finally receive some rain and could use more, as it did cool off the lake water temperatures."
According to Edwards, the large mouth bass bite is best early and late in the day. The night bite has also been decent around the lighted boat docks. Swim-type baits in shad colors and square bill crank baits have been effective in shallow water, 2-6 feet deep. Spinner baits have been picking up fish around rocks, boat docks, and vegetation on the north end of the lake.
During the day Edwards said, "The fish move out to deeper water. We're finding them 10-17 feet deep on points and brush piles using Carolina rigged worms in red shad and watermelon colors"
Edwards also chases hybrid stripers and white bass on the lake. That bite has been slow to fair, but should improve as the water temperature continues to cool down. Live shad has still been the best bait for them, but slab spoons and chrome jigging spoons are drawing reactionary strikes. Most of the fish are suspended 12-16 feet down in 20-30 feet of water.
One thing Conroe is known for is its population of catfish. Edwards is well known as a trophy catfish guide and specializes in catching some of the biggest cats on the lake. Right now, Edwards said, "The bite has been great! We're fishing in creek channels and off points that have some structure in 15-20 feet of water."
Crappie action is still fair around boat docks and deeper brush piles in 14-22 feet of water. Bridge pilings, as always, are also producing a few crappie. Live minnows followed by jigs are drawing the most strikes.
Saturday afternoon, a line of storms ahead of the first cold front of the year developed and came through our coastal waters. Finally, most areas in southeast Texas received some much needed rainfall. Winds behind the front will be from the north/northeast for a couple of days. High temperatures will struggle to reach 90 degrees.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
