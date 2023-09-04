Well, that’s a wrap on the last big weekend of summer. As far as fishing, lots of folks got out on the water.
Bait camps that planned accordingly held shrimp throughout the morning. Those that didn’t ran out rather quickly.
Now as far as catches, like always, some anglers caught fish, while others struggled to get a few. That’s how fishing usually is — some catch them, some don’t.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished with Gerald Meola and his wife Sylvia, along with Alejandro and his wife Dori on Saturday. Cruz bounced around the bay, fishing several spots. These four anglers used live shrimp and boxed seven speckled trout, seven black drum and one large sheepshead. Cruz mentioned catching a bunch of under-sized trout.
Capt. Rafael Manias got back onto the same school of reds that he caught Friday in Trinity Bay. Saturday, he and his daughter got a late start, but ended up catching their limit of reds, along with five speckled trout, three drum and two sheepshead. Capt. Mark Leaseburge tagged along with them on this day.
Sunday, Manias made the right call and went out early, finding those reds again feeding, but this time in the morning. According to Manias, the bite was finished fairly early. Leaseburge opted to fish Sunday afternoon and struggled. You might catch some fish better in the afternoon, at times, but with the outside temperature and water being so hot, that typically isn’t the case.
The bull red fishing is heating up along the Galveston jetties. Even a few fish were taken along the rock groins off the seawall. When the beachfront is relatively flat and decent enough to fish from a boat, the Pleasure Pier holds plenty of bull reds.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier had a variety of fish taken by the anglers over the weekend. The water was in good shape, and catches consisted of black drum, whiting, spade fish, sand trout, redfish and gafftop. The pier is hosting its free Back To School Fishing Tournament for the children on Sept. 16 from 6 a.m. to noon.
While I was in town Monday morning, my wife sent me a message telling me it was raining in Jamaica Beach. Other areas received some rainfall, too. Thank you Jesus, we really needed it. Praying for even more showers Tuesday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
