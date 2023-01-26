In light of the severe weather that has affected those folks in Pasadena and Deer Park, let me say that there is no way to prepare ahead of time for a tornado. It's not like a hurricane, where one has a pretty good idea of what lies ahead. In the path of a tornado, all you can do is seek shelter in the strongest part of your house, which usually is an interior room.

My wife and I have been there in our house in Jamaica Beach with all our pets cuddled up in a bathroom. Not too reassuring considering our house is on pilings. This happened during the spring several years ago. The storm gave off all the classic signs: dark blue gray skies; heavy rainfall, then large hail; then the sound of a locomotive filled the air.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

