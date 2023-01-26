In light of the severe weather that has affected those folks in Pasadena and Deer Park, let me say that there is no way to prepare ahead of time for a tornado. It's not like a hurricane, where one has a pretty good idea of what lies ahead. In the path of a tornado, all you can do is seek shelter in the strongest part of your house, which usually is an interior room.
My wife and I have been there in our house in Jamaica Beach with all our pets cuddled up in a bathroom. Not too reassuring considering our house is on pilings. This happened during the spring several years ago. The storm gave off all the classic signs: dark blue gray skies; heavy rainfall, then large hail; then the sound of a locomotive filled the air.
We all have plans in case of a hurricane, but what about tornadoes? Have you ever thought about what room in your house is the most secure? If not, maybe it's time. Material items can be replaced, but not a life.
This coming Saturday at Carver Park Pond in Texas City, there's a Rainbow Trout Kid Fish. This is a free event from 8 a.m. until noon. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Everyone is encouraged to bring a light action rod/reel. There will be a limited number of rod/reels available for use.
Adults and children 17 and over will be required to have a valid freshwater endorsement or all-water license. For more information, call 409-643-5990.
Tuesday, the For-Hire Fishing Guide Workshop is taking place. Texas Sea Grant is hosting this workshop for all guides, charter captains and crew. This workshop will cover environmental stewardship and sustainability practices, releasing of reef fish with barotrauma, marine debris, disaster preparation, and more.
All this takes place Tuesday at Matagorda County Navigation District 1, 1601 Main St. Palacios, from 1-3 p.m. You may register at tx.ag/matagordaworkshop. For more information contact Alexis Sabine by email at asabine@tamu.edu. If you're not in the charter/guide business but want to attend, I would contact Sabine.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
