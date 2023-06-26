I’ve been reaching out to many of my usual contributors, but I’m not getting much of a response back. I wonder why?
Fishing is just plain old tough right now, and some never want to report the bad, just the good. I try my best to give accurate information, whether good or bad, so here’s what I got for this column.
I haven’t heard from Capt. Derrick Greene of In The Zone Charters, so I reached out to him late Sunday afternoon. Greene said, “The bite has been extremely slow, since the weather turned windy. It’s been a roller coaster ride.”
Greene managed to run offshore the other day when the wind somewhat laid down. He took a group of anglers 60 miles out of Galveston, and they caught their limit of red snapper. They also boated two almaco jacks, 15 b-liners and four large mangrove snapper. Not a bad outing for an 8-hour charter.
Capt. Rocky Handrich with Rocky’s Guide Service repeated what most have been saying, “Fishing is on the slow side, due to the southwest winds.” He’s been over in West Galveston Bay, grinding out five to eight speckled trout each day he goes.
Handrich did mention that the small blacktip sharks have been a nuisance this year, and he can’t remember seeing so many of them in the bay this early in the summer. This might be because of the high salinity in our bays caused by the lack of rainfall, which we really need.
If you’re looking for an escape from the heat this coming weekend, go check out the Galveston Fishing Extravaganza presented by FishStix’s Hunter Welch. All this takes place Friday to Sunday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds.
In addition to rods, reels, tackle, lures and many other vendors, there will be boats on display, as well as RVs. Plenty of food will be served from the numerous food trucks that will be on site. Best of all, admission is $10, which is good for the full three days, and parking is free.
The show opens 2 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. I’m going to try to make it out there Saturday morning, right when it opens. The address is 10 Jack Brooks Park Road in Hitchcock, right off state Highway 6.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.