I can't even believe it's already March. Christmas is right around the corner! I'm just kidding, but time is just flying by.
They say if you enjoy what you're doing, time does go by fast. I'm enjoying my greatest times right now, even if it includes raising a hormonal 8-month-old female German shepherd!
Dixie Walker III recently fished the Moses Lake floodgate with Jonathon and William Plues. This was the Plueses' first saltwater fishing trip since their family moved to the coast from Ohio.
Using live shrimp under popping corks, Walker reported that they landed eight flounder, retaining two of them, and six speckled trout between 16-19 inches in length. They also caught a 16-inch sheepshead and a 16-inch black drum. That's quite a catch for their first saltwater fishing trip.
Michael Krakower and Dan Singer ventured out into west Galveston Bay on Tuesday. Krakower didn't mention the bait used, whether it was artificial or live, but these two anglers caught four nice-sized speckled trout.
Well, I've been wondering where my West End surf angler Dahna Hull has been. She finally sent me a report early Tuesday evening. Hull said, "Fishing the surf has been challenging. If you're not hanging up on seaweed, you're reeling in a hard head catfish." Hull is catching some whiting and the occasional gafftop in the surf. Monday, she watched someone land a pompano on a bait called Fishbities.
Hull and Dennis Jones, a family relative, took a drive Tuesday to try their luck on the Texas City Dike. Jones caught and released a beautiful bull red on cut mullet. Hull said, "There were lots of folks fishing the dike, and we watched several of them reels in some nice big black drum." The annual drum run is definitely on in Galveston Bay.
I'm hoping and praying that I'll have a chance to meet some of my column over followers the next five days at the Houston Fishing Show. My booth number is 514, right before Monsta Fishing apparel. Better yet, come out to my seminars at 3 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
