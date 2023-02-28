How is everyone enjoying these spring-like temperatures?
Towards the end of the week, the air temperature may dip back into the 50s at night, but should reach the 70-degree mark during the day. This should only last a couple of days.
How is everyone enjoying these spring-like temperatures?
Towards the end of the week, the air temperature may dip back into the 50s at night, but should reach the 70-degree mark during the day. This should only last a couple of days.
Before you know it, spring will have sprung. Catches of gafftop and hardhead catfish have come from the surf. Spring break is around the corner. Are you ready? That is, is your fishing equipment up to par? Have you spooled your reels with new line? Replaced rusted hooks on lures? Replenished your tackle?
Now more importantly what about your boat? Many people forget they even have a boat during the winter. Then, all of a sudden, when the weather breaks, they rush down to the boat ramp only to find out the boat has some problems. Sometimes, that angler/boater doesn't even make it to the boat ramp because their boat trailers' hubs fail, or worse, the axle breaks.
So, you make it to the ramp, then the engine fails to start, or it starts but leaves you stranded on the bay. Then you have to take your boat into the shop, and you'll usually have to leave it for a few weeks. Now is the time to check on your boat, and make sure that it's ready for the season.
There's now a place on the West End of Galveston to take your boat and trailer for repairs. West Galveston Outboard provides service for Yamaha, Suzuki, Evinrude, Tohatsu, Mercury and old Johnson outboards. They also install trolling motors, GPS/depth finders, and are a Power Pole Dealer.
They can't perform manufacturer warranty work on outboards, but will work with your insurance company if needed, like, for example, replacing a lower unit that was damaged by a submerged object. They do offer a mobile service.
They have a parts department, and keep it stocked with general required maintenance parts, oil filters, fuel filters, perko switches and more. Your boat's battery dead? No problem, because they're a Continental battery dealer. Boat storage is also available on site.
West Galveston Outboard is owned by Ian Fundling and is located at 12410 Stewart Road, Galveston.
Phone numbers to the shop are 409-497-4229 or 409-761-0318, and you can text this number for quicker assistance. Hours are as follows: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
There's no excuse to not have your boat ready for the spring season.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Reel Report
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.