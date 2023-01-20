A little over a week ago, I posted results from a speckled trout tournament. As I posted these results, a light bulb switched on in my head.
Now mind you, I’m not by any means a statistic guy, but something about the weights stirred my interest. I went back over the weights of the tournaments I reported on, and noticed a decline in the overall results. Not in the number of anglers fishing these events, but the weight of the speckled trout.
I have seen a decline in the size of our trout in Galveston Bay, and it isn’t just this past year. I’m not some big trout guru, but I fished in an area from May-September, almost everyday for 20-plus years where we would catch solid 20-24 pound trout pretty consistently. So I began to ask myself, “do we have a problem?”
To answer this question, I enlisted the help of two of the best fisherman that ever cast a line in Galveston Bay: Capt. Mike Williams and Capt. James Plaag. Posing this question to Williams, he stated that there is a noticeable decline. He said, “You can’t just point to one thing and find the answer as to why. It’s a number of elements.”
The first thing Williams mentioned was the water quality and the loss of habitat. Williams said, “All that started to change when they dredged the ship channel, some 18 years ago. Take Fleenor Flats, for instance. What once was the place to catch bull reds was virtually a dead zone after the dredging. It also affected areas along the channel where trout once thrived.”
Williams did add that there are still spots in the bay, areas which he calls “Paititi,” where some big trout are caught, but not like it was in his heyday of wading the bays. Williams added, “Throw in the numbers of fishing tournaments we see today, it all plays a part, not failing to mention the weather.”
Plaag dittoed what Williams said about the dredging and loss of habitat. I concur, too. Plaag expanded a bit further when it came to the weather. First, we had years of drought, where our trout stacked up in the back of Trinity Bay, and he said, “Everyone was catching big fish. That went on for two, three, four years, before 2017. Then in 2017, Harvey, a 1,000-year flood, completely flushed Galveston Bay of most if not all of its speckled trout. That was devastating. Add to that the loss of habitat and the effect of the ship traffic in Galveston Bay, no wonder we see a decline. We’re trying to rebuild a fishery under some trying circumstances.”
I agree with all this. I even talked with Eric Valentino of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, whose family has been in the fishing industry for 70-plus years. When we talked, Valentino said, “Hearing people say they caught 40-50 trout, just to keep five or 10 fish is just sad.”
Valentino feels the dredging and the ship channel itself has been detrimental to the rebuilding of the oyster reefs, which are vital for a healthy population of fish, especially speckled trout. Valentino said, “The current is now so strong, the oyster spat is having a hard time attaching itself to the substrate that’s there. These so called fishery/habitat experts need to come up with a viable plan for a solution to this problem”
West Galveston Bay is detached from all this to some extent. This is why you see so many more folks fishing this small bay in the summer than ever before. But mind you, pounding a small bay system year and year, will finally catch up to you, and you’ll be left with nothing to pound.
Galveston Bay is complex, like a well made mechanical watch. When it’s well oiled, it runs right. It just hasn’t been well oiled
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.