Most seasoned anglers I know check the weather radar in the wee hours of the morning before heading to the boat ramp or marina.
In the days before smart phones, most guides would use a weather radio in the mornings to check current conditions. I had two — keeping one in the house and the other in my truck. Then, when the Weather Channel began, we would watch that before leaving the house. Now, with smart phones, you have access to radar and current weather conditions any time, almost anywhere.
Saturday morning, I was surprised to see a large thunderstorm move down from the north through the west side of Galveston Bay. Of course, I had one of my instructional boating/fishing trips booked with Dr. Joe Heck. After checking radar, we decided to meet at his house where he keeps the boat at 8 a.m. It appeared the storm would clear the bay at that time.
Heck is not only a medical doctor, but a two-star general in the U.S. Army. He and his wife purchased a home two years ago on Moses Lake after being longtime residents of the state of Nevada. They both fell in love with the bay area.
Heck plans on fishing often after he retires from the Army in 2024 after 32 years of service. The house came with a center-console boat. He wanted to learn some areas to fish and how to properly be rigged for success.
The storms cleared out as I predicted, but the winds were still strong. Since he lives on Moses Lake, I showed him a few places that hold fish in the fall. We then ran over to the shoreline between April Fool Point and Eagle Point. I pointed out some productive piers that produce fish in October and November. We attempted to fish a couple of them, but the wind was just too strong.
I then opted to go up into a bayou, showing him how to rig properly to catch fish. Using shrimp and a popping cork, Heck landed one nice redfish and broke off two more. The black drum started biting, and he boxed three for dinner and caught and released numerous others.
All in all, it was a great morning, as we shared many stories. He's also an avid reader of my column, the Reel Report.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
