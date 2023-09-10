Reel Report Dr. Joe Heck

Dr. Joe Heck, a two-star general in the U.S. Army, took an instructional boating/fishing trip Saturday with Reel Report columnist Capt. David Dillman.

Most seasoned anglers I know check the weather radar in the wee hours of the morning before heading to the boat ramp or marina.

In the days before smart phones, most guides would use a weather radio in the mornings to check current conditions. I had two — keeping one in the house and the other in my truck. Then, when the Weather Channel began, we would watch that before leaving the house. Now, with smart phones, you have access to radar and current weather conditions any time, almost anywhere.

