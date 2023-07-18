I ended my previous column with me not being able to get any feedback on fishing from some of my loyal contributors. Well, wouldn't you guess it, Capt. Greg Amato responded.
Amato said what I was thinking, "There's not much to report on; fishing has been tough." Amato went on to say, that the shark catches are spotty at times, although he's seen more big hammerheads than he can recall ever seeing this year.
When they fish the jetties with live shrimp, his anglers are catching a mix of black drum, slot reds and sheepshead, but not in any real big numbers. On Monday's trip, they caught some nice pompano, along with a few speckled trout. Now that shrimp boat season opened, shark catches should improve behind those boats.
Capt. Greg Ball with Wave Dancer Charters sent me a text message on his way back in from offshore. He said, "The snapper fishing remains consistent; we're also catching an occasional ling and dorado at times." On last Friday's trip offshore, the boat caught their limit of kings, to go along with the snapper.
Inshore fishing along the jetties has consisted of a few black drum, a few speckled trout, and bonnet head, blacktips and sharpnose sharks. Ball said, "The past two days, the afternoon bite has been good for bull redfish."
One of his captains and a friend of mine Theron Fisk has been running state water trips and finding a few red snapper, even a few ling. Behind the shrimp boats just offshore, Fisk is catching some nice blacktip sharks.
Buddy McCaig made it down to Eagle Point on Monday, went to a rock groin along the Houston Ship Channel, and caught a "bunch" of small black drum and croakers. He then ran back towards the point, fished some of the protected piers, but came up empty. With the tide still coming in, McCaig slide just inside the Moses Lake floodgate.
He used shrimp on the bottom at first, but didn't have much action. He then switched to a Down South lure, and preceded to catch eight speckled trout in a 30-minute period. He also missed that many strikes.
Sometimes it's to your advantage to use the current and let a soft plastic lure just bounce along the bottom naturally, especially if you think there are fish in the area but you can't get them to bite on live natural bait.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
