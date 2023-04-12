The next three days look really promising for some lighter winds along the coast. We've had a nagging northeast/east wind the past few days, but all that is forecast to change today.
Winds early Thursday will be out of the north, but very light. They'll shift towards the east/northeast gradually, before settling into a south/southeast direction. This wind direction is forecast to hold through Saturday and be no stronger than 15 miles per hour.
I reached out to Lake Conroe fishing guide Chris Edwards inquiring about the water level in Conroe. Now you might be wondering, "Why?" When the water authority opens the dam to release fresh water, all that water flows downstream, eventually making its way into Galveston Bay.
Edwards said, "Some areas around the lake received 6 inches of rainfall in a short period of time the other day. The lake level rose above the pool settling in at 202.69 feet, or almost 2 feet above the pool. The release out of the dam was as high as 8,100 cubic feet per second (CFS) but has been adjusted downward to 530 CFS. The lake level is still slightly above the pool."
According to the guide, the positive for the lake is the water temperature is holding around 67 degrees, and this is optimal for the white bass to go up into the creeks and rivers to spawn. One single white bass can drop more than 500,000 eggs.
Lake Houston, which gets fed by the water dumped from Lake Conroe, is still above the pool slightly. The dam will continue to let water out. All this will flow into Galveston Bay via the Houston Ship Channel.
The other major river that feeds into Galveston Bay is the mighty Trinity. Lake Livingston feeds the Trinity River below the dam, and this water flows into the back of Trinity Bay.
Right now, the lake is slightly above the pool. The outflow from the dam after the recent rains reached 31,000 CFS, but now has dropped back to 12,500 CFS. There's no doubt we'll see a push of fresh water, and it will move the fish south towards the middle of Galveston Bay.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti said anglers fishing near the Texas City Dike have been landing over-sized black drum on live crab. A few speckled trout have been caught in west Galveston Bay on Down South lures and live shrimp under popping corks. Anglers fishing the jetty rocks with live shrimp are catching good numbers of sheepshead and occasionally some slot-sized redfish. Overall, he reported the fishing as good.
I'll be back out on the for water the next few days, fishing in different locations. Get out and enjoy the next three days, as we have yet another front passing through on Sunday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
