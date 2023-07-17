Has anyone ever watched the movie "Groundhog Day?"
The main character played by Bill Murray relived the same day over and over again. I feel like him, reliving the same day, with the same weather pattern, over and over, with no relief in site. How much longer will this pattern last? God only knows.
John Graves is one of my customers who has taken me up on a few of my boating/fishing trips. We spoke a couple of days ago, as I was heading back home after fishing. He and his buddies had just come in from fishing. They launched out of Eagle Point and fished a few areas that I recently showed him. Graves reported catching some nice-sized sheepshead, along with some keeper black drum and a few speckled trout.
Graves said, "Taking you out again on my boat and showing us how to properly rig our lines; (it) helped out immensely." He figured something wasn't right, when they were only catching a couple fish every time they went out. A couple weeks ago, I spent time with him, showing him the proper way to rig a popping cork. I guess it paid off with the report he gave me.
Capt. Juan Cruz has been keeping his anglers busy catching plenty of black drum, a few big sheepshead and even some redfish. Cruz said, "I've decided to make some long runs and have found some pockets of green water in the upper bay. There are a few trout in the area, but they're not in any big schools. This wind makes it tough when you try to fish the open water with anglers that aren't real experienced. Until it lays, I'll run where I can so they can have some action."
The winds did back off a little Monday. Eagle Point's boat skip customer Dan West stuck it out fishing several areas, with not much to show for his effort. Right before deciding to call it quits around midday, he went back out to the wells, where conditions were much improved from earlier that morning.
Using live shrimp under popping corks, West caught his limit of speckled trout, with some under-sized fish in the mix. West said, "You have to weed through the hard heads, which can become frustrating."
I have reached out to several of my local contacts for fishing reports in Galveston. Guess what? Not many of them are responding. So if you have a report, you would like to pass along, please send it reel.report@galvnews.com. Thank you.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.