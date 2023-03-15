Here we are heading to the end of the big week for spring breakers, and the winds have been relentless.
Thursday's forecast call for winds from the south/southeast, gusting in the afternoon to nearly 30 miles per hour. Early Friday morning, the winds will shift to the northwest, along with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms. A perfect ending to a week of wind, I think not.
On Monday night, I had a chance to visit with Texas Game Warden Jennifer Provaznik. Some of you may know her from the television series Lone Star Law. She was a guest of Keith Mercardo and I on "Where's? The Fish," as we talked about the use of drones for fishing. Once that discussion was over, we inquired about her past week since it is spring break.
She said, "It's been busy with our usual duties of checking licenses and fish. We've also encountered some tragedies, too." Our emphasis for anglers fishing from a boat is the required personal floatation devices for the vessel and current boat registration. You also need to have onboard the registration card from TP&W. She urges everyone to wear those PFDs, especially in rough conditions, and to make sure your fire extinguisher is up to date.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp was lit up with emergency vehicles Sunday evening. It seems a large group of individuals were on a pontoon boat that had trouble and got caught in the bay as the cold front swept across the water. Winds were dangerously high out of the northwest.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office and San Leon Fire Department were on the scene. The fire department launched their boat and was attempting to tow them into Eagle Point. At the advice of Keith Soffes, a Galveston Bay shrimper, they safely towed them into the Topwater Grill restaurant. Waves heading into Eagle Point were approximately 5 feet and would not have been safe.
Captains Reanna Star Delacruz and Traci Rhodes were heading back to the ramp after a successful day of fishing in Baffin Bay. At around 2 p.m. Monday, they came upon a sunk vessel with one man aboard.
Game wardens, along with a Coast Guard, helicopter were on the scene, safely taking the operator off the boat. There was a small child onboard that was taken back to the boat ramp by a good Samaritan prior to the arrival of the authorities. Praise God that the man and child were safe.
Not only does a person operating a boat have to trust his own skill set, but you also have to know the capabilities of your vessel. That only comes by experience. Just because you took an online boaters safety class or even went through "Captains School" doesn't make you an experienced operator in adverse conditions. Let's be safe out there this year.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
