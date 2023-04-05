Let's just jump right into the updated weather forecast. Has it changed? Yes, it has.
It's now looking like most of the rain will fall on Thursday and Friday. There's a potential for widespread rainfall totals of 3-6 inches along the coast and further west and north of Houston. Where this all will accumulate is anyone's guess.
Saturday's forecast is looking much better at the moment. I'll keep you abreast of any changing development in the forecast.
So, I thought about giving an update on Baffin Bay in this column, but it's quite extensive, so I'll save it for the next column. I did talk to Windy Marshall over at Eagle Point Fishing Camp in San Leon. Marshall, at one time, owned and operated one of the largest guide services on the Texas coast.
I asked if anyone had been out fishing. Marshall replied, "Yes, we launched a few boats this morning." He reported that most anglers returned to the docks with black drum and a couple of sheepshead. Most of the fish were caught on live shrimp on the bottom. The drum was running anywhere from 18-20 inches in length.
Marshall said, "The bay is pretty off-colored right now; that's why we're not seeing many speckled trout."
The West End Anglers held their annual Blackjack Fishing Tournament this past Saturday out of the West End Marina and Restaurants in Sea Isle. The catch was the winning fish had to be closest to 21 inches without going over. Here are the results.
• Speckled trout
1st place: Cody Clement — 21-inches.
2nd place: Will Pace — 20 7/8-inches.
3rd place: Kevin Quigley — 20 3/4-inches.
A total of 18 anglers measured speckled trout.
• Redfish
1st place: Zach Wills — 20 7/8-inches.
2nd place: Jeff Keown — 20 3/4-inches.
3rd place: Jesse Dodd — 20 1/2-inches.
A total of eight anglers measured redfish.
• Flounder
1st place: Jantzen Miller — 19-inches.
2nd place: Ernest Martinez — 18-inches.
3rd place: Ben Bolin — 17 5/8-inches.
A total of 15 anglers measured flounder.
• Redfish most spots
1st place: Greg Kader — 10 spots.
2nd place: Kelly Lavigne — eight spots.
3rd place: Jody James Morrison — seven spots.
In total, 141 anglers participated in this fundraising event. Coe Parker and the West End Anglers always put on a great event.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
