Reports have been slim to none. Maybe it’s because anglers are tired of the heat, the wind or a combination of both. I know I am; I’m completely burned up and burned out.
So, it’s been nice having a few days at home, spending the time with my wife and dogs. Friday, I’ll be back on the water. Speaking of being on the water, this weekend could be a busy one. It’s Labor Day weekend, the last of the summer crowds. So, be prepared to show a little patience, especially at the boat ramp and/or marina.
Also, make sure you’ve renewed your fishing license. You sure don’t want to be checked by a game warden, only to find out your fishing license is expired! Lastly, limit your alcohol consumption while on the water; better yet, wait until you’re off the water to enjoy that adult beverage.
Late Monday, I received a report from Buddy McCaig. McCaig left Eagle Point in the morning and headed over to an island located across the channel from Kemah. McCaig said, “The bite was really slow. I landed a ladyfish and decided to cut it in half, rigging it on a heavy rod I keep in the boat.”
McCaig cast the bait out away from the island and sat the rod in the recessed rod holder. A few minutes later, the reel starts screaming, and a battle ensued. Ten minutes later, the fish was beside the boat, a 7-foot shark. As McCaig was reaching for his knife to cut the leader, the shark went nuts and broke his rod, while snapping the leader. McCaig said, “There was probably a 9-inch span between his eyes.”
Capt. Shannon LaBauve of Galveston Offshore reported good catches of black tip and spinner sharks in the near shore waters off Galveston. A few shrimp boats are close to the beach, and that’s a good place to find these fish.
LaBauve said, “The sharks have been biting best on live sand trout, and we’re catching them before heading out on Fish Bites over at Sea Wolf Park.”
Mark Talasek, a little south of Galveston in Matagorda, said, “The surf has been on fire. We’re catching limits of speckled trout on top water lures. The north wind has been a great help in laying down the surf. Flounder gigging remains great.”
Talasek mentioned that in the back lakes, he has seen a few fish killed because of the excessive heat combined with the low tides.
It’s been really nice, temperature-wise, the past couple of mornings. The lower humidity feels good, but the temperature will be on the rise heading into the long weekend. Rain chances? I’ll wait and mention that in Friday’s column.
