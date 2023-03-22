According to the calendar, spring is officially here. The long range forecast is showing not much of a change in the afternoon high temps of 75-78 degrees.
There's a hint of rain in the forecast for Friday afternoon, but it keeps flopping back and forth on the chances. More than likely, coastal areas may experience a foggy start to Thursday. But it should be gone by mid-morning. Winds should be favorable from the south/southeast.
I guess the big talk is the looming sargassum weed outbreak. This weed has existed for centuries, starting in the Sargasso Sea. The bloom that is taking place now is one of the largest in history. This bloom stretches more than 5,000 miles from the far eastern Atlantic to the Gulf Of Mexico.
The big question is, how much will it impact the beaches and nearshore waters of Galveston? I feel we'll see some of this weed along our coastline. Just how much? It all depends on the winds and water currents. A few years ago, the beaches became littered with this seaweed, sometimes making the beaches unbearable to use.
Hopefully, the city has a plan in place to combat this weed if it arrives in bunches. It's great to restore the lost dunes on the West End but it becomes a little more difficult to pile up along the edge of the seawall. It can make for some great near and offshore fishing if the water is clear and blue. The more it stays clumped together, the better the fishing.
Michael Todd reported in from the Texas City Dike and said, "We're catching reds and drum on live halved crab." Wednesday, he ventured over to the floodgates of Moses Lake, hoping for some big black drum. Todd reported the conditions were terrible, with insanely high winds and a stronger-than-normal tide. Fishing was slow.
There just haven't been a lot of folks out fishing this week. Most are waiting for the water to settle. The jetties have been producing catches of big black drum and a few sheepshead, but action is far from furious.
I'll be back at Eagle Point fishing for the next few days, with a report to follow. Stay tuned for more on trophy-speckled trout fishing.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.