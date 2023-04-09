I hope that everyone enjoyed your Easter. This year our family gathered together in remembrance of my dad.
I witnessed his death on this day five years ago. The last four months of his life, we mended our relationship and learned to love each other. Through his death, my life began.
As a lifelong educator, he would have been thrilled to find out that I write a daily column for the oldest newspaper in Texas. I was always an under-achiever when it came to school work, but you can do anything if you just believe.
There are four events that are happening this coming weekend, in and around Galveston County — two of them on the island, the other two just over the causeway bridge.
Tall Ships Galveston returns to the island Thursday through Sunday. All this takes place at the Historic Galveston Seaport Pier 22. This is a family orientated event, with tours being conducted of the participating ships and even a chance to sail one one of the ships. There will also be food, live music, and special events. Six ships including the Elissa will be in port. For more information and to purchase tickets visit tallshipsgalveston.com.
There's a free, I did say free, boat show Saturday and Sunday at Waterford Harbor on piers 3, 4, 5 and 6. Show hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There's a free boating seminar beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by live music at 5 p.m. Fifty yachts will be on display along with more than 30 vendor booths. The address is 100 Admiralty Way in Kemah.
This first of three Galveston Redfish Series tournaments takes place Saturday out of Harborwalk Marina in Hitchcock. This first tournament is presented by Gulf Coast Bay Boats. Participating anglers have a chance to win an array of prizes and money.For information or registration visit galvestonredfishseries.com..
Pier catches are heating up at the 61st Street Fishing Pier. This is just in time for their Free Annual Kids Fishing Tournament, which takes place Saturday from 6 a.m. until noon. Prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners of biggest, most and smallest fish. This is a fun event for the whole family. For more information call them at 409-744-8365.
I'll touch on our fishing outlook for this coming week, and the effect of all the rain that fell north of Houston in the next column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
