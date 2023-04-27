So I really haven't mentioned the weather for this upcoming weekend. The reason is the weather people, those paid to predict our weather, have been flip-flopping back and forth every 8-12 hours.
It seems to me, the problem lies with the timing of these small fronts that are forecast to move through our coastal waters. The winds associated with the passing fronts have been all over the place, changing with each forecast. I'll be so glad when we settle into a consistent weather pattern. It makes the catching much easier.
Capt. Tag Anderson of Oak Island Adventures on the east shoreline of Trinity Bay said, "The higher than normal tides and northeast winds have hurt us this week." By "hurt" the guide means slowed the catching.
Despite the winds, Anderson went on to say that they're still managing to catch some solid speckled trout. Anderson said, "The fish are in 3-4 feet of water over hard shells. The best bite has been on soft plastics." That's really good news for Trinity Bay.
Capt. Bink Grimes of Sunset Lodge in Matagorda reported much of the same as Anderson. Grimes said, "Our tides have been running above normal due to the winds." The best action lately in Matagorda Bay has been on redfish. The higher tides have pushed the redfish into the back lakes, and the best bite has been on live shrimp.
Grimes said, "The reefs over in west Matagorda Bay have been holding plenty of keeper-sized black drum. If you're looking for a big pull on your line, then venture out to the jetties. There's plenty of bull reds and oversized black drum along the rocks."
Let's travel way down south to Port Isabel with Capt. Lou Austin of South Padre Island Fishing Charters. Austin said, "Between the bad weather days, there's been some fishable days and plenty of good speckled trout catches coming off the gas wells and along the edges of the intracoastal canal. Our redfish bite is good, and we're finding them mostly on the spoil banks."
The guide mentioned that there are still plenty of big reds in the surf and out at the jetties. Nice-sized mangrove snapper have been caught in the Brownsville Ship Channel and flounder gigging at night has been phenomenal.
Today's forecast looks to be perfect for fishing. I'll be taking advantage of it, and I hope you will too.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.