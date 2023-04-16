A couple of years ago, I decided to hang a really big wind chime underneath the deck of our house. When the wind blows, I can here the chimes from inside my house. It's rather soothing, like a old church bell.
They also serve another purpose: my own personal wind gauge. When I hear them, I know it's blowing outside. I woke up Sunday to the sound of the wind chime.
Saturday's catches from Galveston Bay were fantastic. All the bays produced decent catches of fish. One was fishing a group of anglers, and at 7:30 a.m., my phone rang. I glanced at the caller ID, and it was Capt. Sammy Flores ringing my line.
Of course, I answered, and he began saying, "I've got to tell you a story." I told him, "I'm putting you on speaker, because I'm fishing." Flores asked, "Did you receive the picture I just sent you?" I looked through my phone, and sure enough there's a picture of a young boy holding a huge speckled trout.
I asked Flores, "how big?" He replied, "Pushing eight pounds, then the child told his parents he was done and wanted to go back to the dock." So, back to the dock they went, even after Flores said, "There's a good chance we can catch more trout like this one." You know the old saying, "One and done!" So true for this young man, but what a fish tale he has to share with his friends!
Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service walked into a mother lode of fish late in the day. West caught 10 speckled trout up to 7 pounds wading in shallow water. Along with the one going 7, he caught two more than 5 pounds, and the other fish were pushing 3 pounds-plus. All were released, except one he kept for dinner.
Phillip Thompson and his son James returned Saturday from way offshore after fishing with Galveston Party Boat and Capt. Matt. They landed three big yellow fin tuna, the biggest going 80 pounds. James Thompson landed the fish, even after it had snapped his rod in three different places! They also kept nine black fin tuna and a handful of vermilion snapper, along with releasing one big amberjack.
I fished a group of four anglers Saturday out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. They wanted enough fish for lunch, one angler wanting speckled trout, the other wanting black drum. I arrived early, and watched the stars disappear from the sky because of a line of thunderstorms. Those storms moved east, and skies cleared as we headed out.
The wind and tide lined up perfect, and right away they started to hook up on speckled trout and black drum. By the time we came into my slip at noon, they had enough fish for lunch at Topwater Grill and three bags of fillets to take home. The bite was really good until about 11 a.m.
Winds should begin to relax Monday morning. It might take a day or so for the bay to clean up.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
