Late Wednesday afternoon, a line of thunderstorms developed east of Galveston and trekked across Galveston Bay. As it moved closer to Galveston, it fell apart.
Wind gusts to 30-plus miles per hour was reported near Clear Lake. Here in Jamaica Beach, the wind blew briefly, for about 2 minutes, then all was quiet.
The fish catching along the Galveston jetties has really been good, according to the reports I've received.
Capt. Derrick Greene of In The Zone Charters put a group of anglers on a great catch of bull redfish. Greene said, "The reds were 'on fire,' a term used by anglers when the fish are biting on the outside of the south Galveston jetty."
The captain mentioned that at one time during the charter, they had five bull reds on the lines at the same time. These fish were eating any type of bait thrown into the water. Greene said, "We caught and released over 50 reds during the trip."
Capt. Greg Amato with Galveston Fishing Charter Company stopped counting after his group landed 15 bull reds. Again, these fish were caught on the Galveston jetties, using a variety of baits. His anglers did land some keeper-sized black drum and reds on lighter tackle.
I chatted with Capt. Sammy Flores, a longtime fishing guide out of the Galveston Yacht Marina. Flores lives and breaths big speckled trout, and is one of the best at catching them. The last time we talked, which was a few weeks ago, he mentioned that the trout fishing was tough along the rocks. This time, though, I could sense the excitement in his voice.
Flores on a recent outing, caught his limit of trout, all of them between 5 and 6 pounds. Flores said, "I released all but two." The fish he kept were gut hooked, and there was no need to release them just to let them die. Flores said, "These fish were very healthy, with really big bellies."
Duain Cagle fished the upper end of Galveston Bay and caught his biggest trout ever — one 21 inches, the other one going 22 inches. This was his first trip back on the water since having some skin cancer removed from his face.
This is certainly a reminder to all of us who fish to protect yourself from the sun. I'm the world's worst when it comes to that, but I've been taking a few precautions since my battle with lip cancer a couple of years ago.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
