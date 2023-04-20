In my 30-plus years of guide fishing, I always kept up with the catches from the bays further south of Galveston. Now some of you might be asking yourself why?
After years of tracking the catches from Baffin Bay, Rockport and Port O' Connor, then Matagorda, I saw a pattern develop.
First, the old-timers guides of Baffin — Doug Bird, Ron Behnke and Cliff Webb, just to name a few — would start catching good numbers of speckled trout. As a month or so went on, the catches of trout in Rockport and Port O'Connor would become more frequent.
Then April would roll around, and the guides in Matagorda would start catching good numbers of speckled trout. I then knew that by May 1, it would be prime time for speckled trout in Galveston Bay.
The fishing this spring in Baffin Bay has been really good. I spoke with Capt. Jim Leavelle of Corpus Christi and he said, "Fishing continues to be good. While the bite is not fast and furious, we're catching plenty of fish."
The trout limit is still 17-23 inches in order to retain the fish, and Leavelle mentioned there's no problem catching a limit of keepers. In fact, all the fish he's catching have been solid mature trout, averaging 20-plus inches in length. In the last four days, they've released 16 trout more than 23 inches, the biggest being 27 inches.
Slot reds are all over the grass beds close to the banks. Top water and soft plastic lures worked with a fast retrieve have been drawing the most strikes. Leavelle hopes this weekend's front will be the last one until the fall of this year.
Capt. Bink Grimes of Sunrise Lodge in Matagorda reported excellent catches of speckled trout. Grimes said, "We're wading shell and catching good trout up to 8 pounds on topwater lures."
When drift fishing the open bay, catches of speckled trout have been common. All this action is taking place in east Matagorda Bay. Their slot limit in Matagorda is the same as in Baffin. So, catching keepers hasn't been that difficult. While drifting they've been releasing numerous oversized trout. Over in west Matagorda Bay, redfish action is good on live shrimp, along with decent catches of black drum, the guide reported.
Friday's weather forecast is flip-flopping back and forth as to how much and when the rain will fall. Winds should be light early from the south/southwest, switching to the northwest mid-afternoon.
I suggest staying close to where you're launching, just in case the weather takes a turn for the worse.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
