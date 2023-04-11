Loyal column reader Louis J. Thiel inquired about beach combing for shells, specifically for sand dollars. Now, if this question was posed to me several years ago, I could have answered this question with some knowledge. In truth I haven’t combed the beaches in a few years.
I do have jars of shark teeth and and lots of sand dollars, along with one huge whelk shell that I found. All came from Jamaica Beach. About a month after Hurricane Ike I found 17 full sand dollars in a 30-minute period.
Now when I walk the beach, there are not many full shells or shark teeth. Why? I don’t know. From what I see posted, the beaches on Bolivar seem to have more shells, sand dollars and sea glass. I hope this helps.
The red drum are biting like crazy over at the 61st Street Fishing Pier. Numerous anglers have caught over-sized reds the last 24 hours, both during the day and at night. Remember if you want fresh bait, bring it with you. The pier does sell frozen bait, but not fresh dead or live shrimp. It the action holds through Saturday, those fishing in the Kids Tournament will have some tales to tell.
So, I fished Monday out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp with James Gore, his wife Elizabeth and their two children Jacob and Opal. They make their home in Northern California, but love Galveston Bay so much, they bought a vacation home along the western shoreline of the bay. The last two visits to the bay, we’ve fished together. Monday was chilly and windy, and that doesn’t bode well when fishing with children.
Anyway, we made a day of it, catching black drum, redfish and even a few stingrays. Oh, I almost left out a lone gafftop and the proverbial hard heads. Anyway, it’s always a pleasure being around this family and fishing with them. I look forward to their next visit.
If you recall, I mentioned that the tall ships will be coming to Galveston starting Thursday. The U.S. Coast Guard has imposed a security zone around the ships. If you’re planning to watch them from a watercraft, you must keep at least 100 yards away from them on all perimeters. Those in violation are subject to a fine. In other words, give those ships plenty of room.
Please keep sending in those fish reports and pictures of your catches. Thanks in advance.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
I agree that the beach combing has been different these past few years. I have jars of sharks' teeth and stacks of whole sand dollars found during the 70s-90s. Not one sharks tooth or sanddollar has been found in the past two years of beach combing. What has happened?
