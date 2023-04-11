Loyal column reader Louis J. Thiel inquired about beach combing for shells, specifically for sand dollars. Now, if this question was posed to me several years ago, I could have answered this question with some knowledge. In truth I haven’t combed the beaches in a few years.

I do have jars of shark teeth and and lots of sand dollars, along with one huge whelk shell that I found. All came from Jamaica Beach. About a month after Hurricane Ike I found 17 full sand dollars in a 30-minute period.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

(1) comment

Ross Epstein

I agree that the beach combing has been different these past few years. I have jars of sharks' teeth and stacks of whole sand dollars found during the 70s-90s. Not one sharks tooth or sanddollar has been found in the past two years of beach combing. What has happened?

