Fishing is a game of chance. While there's is a certain amount of skill and knowledge involved in order to have a successful day, the weather conditions play a major role.
You get the "right" conditions, much like being dealt the right card in a game of poker, your chances of being successful greatly increase. Most folks fish when they can, so you play the "card" that you were dealt. Sometimes with success, other times not.
Late last week, Jason Witchet had plans to fish east Galveston Bay. As soon as he exited his truck and felt a stiff northeast wind, that plan was nixed, and Witchet decided to head towards west Galveston Bay. Witchet said, "I didn't feel like taking a bumpy boat ride across the bay."
Over in the west bay, Witchet reported a decent bite for about an hour, landing three slot reds, a few small speckled trout and some puppy drum. Witchet noted that the shrimp were big and fished out two quarts of bait by 9 a.m.
Over at Eagle Pint Fishing Camp in San Leon, Ben Endlich and Jeff King got on a decent late afternoon bite. Fishing the shoreline, These two friends boxed five keeper speckled trout, a lone redfish and two black drum. They used live shrimp fished under popping corks.
The same afternoon, Capt. Rafael Manias and his oldest daughter Harris ventured over towards Trinity Bay. Conditions were near perfect, with a slight east wind. Fishing some structure, they ended up with four keeper redfish, four black drum and three big sheepshead, all caught on live shrimp.
Capt. Tony Gonzalez down in Rockport took advantage of the weather and put a couple of anglers on a nice box of fish. As of Sept. 1, the emergency limit change to speckled trout expired and reverted back to the five-fish rule, 15-inch minimum, with one more than 25 inches allowed. Well, Gonzalez took full advantage of the rule change, putting a husband and wife team on their limit of speckled trout, along with four nice-sized redfish.
We have a pretty good chance of rain in the forecast the next two days. Will it come to be? I sure hope so, because we sure could use it.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.