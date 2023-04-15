I glanced down at the tiny date box on my computer screen and realized that we're already in the middle of April. It seems like 2023 just began, but we're almost a third of the way done. Where does time go? If you blink, you miss it.
It's always good to report on catches from various locations in Galveston Bay and from other bays in Texas. Let's start off with a report from Capt. Reanna Starr DeLaCruz of Baffin Bay Adventures. DeLaCruz reported that they're still wading in knee to waist-deep water, throwing mostly top water lures and MirrOlure Soft Dines.
Some big trout are being landed, but no double digit fish just yet. The trout are holding along grass lines, potholes, drop offs and the rock formations in Baffin Bay. Redfish bite is becoming stronger, especially during warm sunny days.
The guide said, "We're sight casting to them in crystal clear waters and entrances to back lakes. The presentation of your lure when sight casting is important. You must cast your bait 2-5 feet in front of the fish, in order for the reds to strike. When you do this properly the reward is great, because you can see the fish eat your bait."
Ryan and Jennifer Plues fished with Dixie Walker on Thursday. They landed a total of eight speckled trout, with the majority of the fish being females that were fat and healthy. As a bonus, one red was caught measuring in at 25 inches. The fish were taken in the vicinity of Swan Lake, along some rock structures in 7 feet of water, on live shrimp under a popping cork.
Fred Ehrman and Ken Purgason fished the Galveston jetties on Friday. The reported that the catching was steady, and by noon they had boxed seven speckled trout and two sheepshead. No undersized fish were caught and the biggest trout was 22 inches in length. They used live shrimp.
Wendy Hale fished along the shorelines of Eagle Point and found some good fish. She returned to the cleaning table with a mixed box of two speckled trout, two redfish, four black drum and three flounder. There was no mention of bait used but I'm fairly certain it was live shrimp.
Looks like this front Sunday will be short lived, as Monday is calling for winds to be light from the east/southeast. Let's pray this holds true.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
