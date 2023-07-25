Finally, praise God, that dreaded southwest wind that we’ve been plagued with for so long gave way Monday to winds from the east. Monday morning, it actually shifted a bit to the northeast, which felt really good.
It’s amazing how a little wind shift to the east can make the air temperature feel cooler by a few degrees. The fish seemed to like that wind shift, too.
Captains Cajun Phil and Kevin Broussard of Paradise Charters said, “The weather has been hot, but the fish are biting.”
This father and son guide team have been finding limits of speckled trout for their anglers, and also some good number of redfish have been rounding out their catch. Live shrimp under popping corks has been the key to their success. All this action is taking place over in Calcasieu Lake in Hackberry, Louisiana.
Capt. Juan Cruz and I have been on a daily grind of trying to catch some speckled trout, fishing from Eagle Point Fishing Camp. The southwest winds have made it tough.
Late last week and through the weekend, our catches have consisted mostly of black drum, a few big sheepshead and the occasional redfish. We’ve been stuck to fishing structure protected from the southwest winds, such as hard shell reefs and rocks that line the upper end of the Houston Ship Channel.
Well, wouldn’t you know it, after weeks of fishing the same old area, Monday, the wind shift gave us a break. We were both able to fish areas that were off-colored for so long. Cruz and his wife Addie had a great bite early in the morning on live shrimp fished underneath popping corks. They chose to fish the open bay and caught their limit of speckled trout by 7:30 a.m.
I, on the other hand, fished with Dr. Tom Granchi, and we chose to run across the bay to an area that has been muddy for weeks. I was pleasantly surprised by the water color, even though the tide was low. Our anchor in the area produced a lot of speckled trout, with the doctor catching his limit of speckled trout.
I then decided to move around just to check out some other places, and those places were holding a few fish, as well. We ended the morning catching a couple limits of solid black drum and a red, all of which were released. We caught our fish on soft plastics and live shrimp under popping corks.
Capt. Theron Fisk of Wave Dancer Charters found some great nearshore action on kingfish Monday out of Galveston Yacht Marina. His anglers caught their limit of three apiece, along with a bonus ling, also known as cobia.
I have the pleasure of fishing with Albert “Buddy” McCaig and his family Thursday. They booked an offshore charter with Wave Dancer. Capt. Greg Ball and I have talked about fishing together for a year now, so this presented the perfect opportunity. I’ll have a full writeup on our fishing adventure over the weekend.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
