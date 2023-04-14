The weather is fairly spot-on for what was predicted. Winds were a bit stronger than forecasted, but I suspected as much, especially with a cold front approaching.
We’ll see more cloud cover Saturday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms, more so in the afternoon. Winds will be from the south early, shifting towards the southwest early evening, as the front moves closer to our area.
Capt. Mike Segall with Reel Threel Charters reported that the Brazos River is muddy because of the runoff from the recent rains. So, he’s been taking his anglers to the back bays and channels in the Freeport area.
On a recent trip Segall said, “We caught six big flounder, a few keepers reds and black drum, along with a few speckled trout.” They used live shrimp fished on the bottom.
Capt. Juan Cruz, Gilbert Mendoza and Ruben Vergara fished in Vergara’s new boat, launching from Baytown. They reported the water as muddy, and fishing was slow during the early morning. Then at about mid-morning, the tide began to move in and the fish went to eating.
Using live shrimp under popping corks in off-colored water, these three anglers caught their limit of speckled trout and released another 10 or so fish. Cruz landed one over-sized black drum during the outing. Now, that’s a way to break in a new boat.
Capt. Matt Steffen of Port Mansfield Charters said, “The winds have been blowing from the northeast, causing the tides to be higher than normal. The water temperature has been hovering around the mid-70s, and the clarity is really good.”
Steffen reported that the top water bite has been really good as of late. On a recent early morning charter, he landed a speckled trout that topped the 30-inch mark. The fish ate a Mansfield Knocker. This is his biggest trout to date since the freeze of 2021.
I fished West Galveston Bay on Thursday, running a gentleman’s boat that lives here in Jamaica Beach. We saw a few flocks of birds trying to work early but only managed a couple of bites out of them.
We then ran into Greens Lake, where we caught one decent speckled trout. Water was off-colored in the lake. Finally, around 11 a.m., we caught on a good bite of redfish, a few black drum and even a couple of flounder. Those reds can save a day!
Enjoy your Saturday, because Sunday’s winds will be better suited for kite flying.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
