Well, it certainly became quite chilly overnight along the our coastal areas. I woke early because of the high gusty winds blowing against our house in Jamaica Beach.
I was surprised, to say the least, that the tides in the bay didn't drop as drastically overnight as I had anticipated. Friday afternoon, they did drop out as expected.
I also found it surprising that Texas Parks & Wildlife went ahead and implemented the bay closures because of this freeze event. At least it was a proactive response, instead of reactive.
The fish went to snapping the past couple of days prior to this front. Numerous limits of speckled trout were caught across Galveston Bay. These fish know when a big weather system is coming and seem to gorge themselves when needed. That was the case with this cold front.
Capt. Guy Focke, Capt. C.R. Maher and Focke's son Brodie took advantage of the calm before the storm Thursday, and fished the upper end of Galveston Bay. Launching in the dense fog, it didn't take long for them to find some hungry speckled trout.
Throwing artificial lures, soft plastics specifically, they caught their limit of speckled trout. Focke said, "the fish were aggressive, but only one of them had something in their belly, a small pin fish." Most of the trout were 18 inches or more in length.
Joe Bukowski returned to Clear Lake on Thursday morning. He fished from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., and that was all Bukowski needed to catch his five speckled trout. The fish ranged from 16-22 inches in length. He found the fish in 7-8 feet of water, and caught them on a Lucky Craft Lightning Pointer. Bukowski released a lot of 16- to 18-inch trout in the process.
I want to wish everyone a wonderful Christmas Eve. If you're out and about, remember to be kind others. You never know what a person maybe dealing with, and showing a little bit of love could change that person's outlook on their situation.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
