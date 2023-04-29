Now the title of this column might be a leading misleading because the bays belong to everyone in the state of Texas. I'm actually referring to the bays that make up the Galveston Bay complex. I received a variety of reports Friday, so here I go.
Here's a late report to begin with from Capt. Glenn Stevens of Coastal Guide Service. Stevens battled the hard east winds earlier in the week, taking anglers out into west Galveston Bay.
Despite the winds and abnormally high tides, the guide put his anglers on a few speckled trout, redfish and black drum. Stevens also managed to find a flounder each of the two days he fished.
Duain Cagle left out of Clear Lake on Friday and headed north towards his favorite spot near the Houston Yacht Club. The Houston Yacht Club is just north of Red Bluff Point right at the beginning of the Sylvan Beach shoreline.
He had a fantastic day filling his boat with a mixed catch of redfish, black drum and even a few speckled trout. All the fish were caught on live shrimp.
I finally had a chance to fish Friday after canceling a couple trips earlier in the week. Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie came along, as we decided to go and look at some other waters besides where we've been fishing. As we left out of Eagle Point, I glanced down and the water was beautiful. I looked at Cruz and said, "We could catch them on this shoreline."
We stuck to our game plan and headed towards Smith Point. We found the water to be off-colored and got a couple bites, losing on decent fish at the boat. The winds weren't bad, so off we went to the reefs in east Galveston Bay. The water clarity wasn't great, but we did manage to get on a school of speckled trout, but all short were of the legal limit.
After a few more drifts with the same results, we decided to head back towards Eagle Point, stopping along some rocks up north of Eagle Point. There we found green water and fish. We ended up catching nice-sized speckled trout, black drum and two redfish on the little amount of shrimp we had left.
Ernie Johnson and his fishing buddy Dennis Childs made the right move upon leaving Eagle Point on Friday. They veered left when leaving the camp and fished the shoreline, finding their limit of speckled trout along the old piers. They used live shrimp under popping corks.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Chartes out of Freeport took Randy Robinson and his two sons fishing Friday. Segall fished the beachfront and put these anglers on 22 bull reds, the largest one going 40 inches. The anglers also landed plenty of big gafftop. A box of sardines was used for bait.
We received lots of rain Friday night and into Saturday morning. Sunday's winds will be much lighter, but will still be out of the west. Tides could be very low Sunday morning.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
