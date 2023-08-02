I'm not even going to harp on this weather, although there's not much relief in sight. Our rain chances do increase only slightly the next couple of days. Be grateful if you receive the slightest of rain drops. Here on the west end of Galveston, I can't even remember when we had any substantial rain.
The beachfront finally cleared up the past couple of days. Dahna Hull and Scott Gordon waded the surf on the west end Wednesday morning. Hull just had an eye procedure done but as she said, "I just had to wet a line, because the water was flat and green to the beach. Bait was blowing up everywhere." Hull didn't fish extremely hard, but she did catch a few speckled trout throwing a spoon. She did mention that some ladyfish were mixed in with the trout. Gordon helped her out by landing the fish she reeled in, because she was a tad bit worried of being splashed in the eye.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve of Galveston Offshore reported good catches of snapper and ling, 50 miles offshore Galveston. It seems each day some angler in his group catches ling more than 50 pounds. The near shore and jetty bite has been best late in the morning.
Capt. Tag Anderson who fishes out of Oak Island on the east side of Trinity Bay said, "The winds have finally relaxed and now we're able to fish where we want." According to the guide, their still catching some decent speckled trout and redfish early, wading the east shoreline of the bay. The majority of his fishing is taking place out of the boat, drifting the gas wells near the Houston Ship Channel, up through the middle of Trinity Bay. There's a set of wells in the middle of the bay, known as the C-lease. Anderson said, "The bay is full of small trout, but if you hit the right well, you can catch some keepers." The guide mentioned there's no short supply of bull reds in the bay. Anderson is using a combination of live shrimp and Down South lures.
This past Sunday, Capt. Juan Cruz, Capt. Mark Leaseburge and I ran a three boat charter with Mark Barnes and his family. They are staying in Jamaica Beach for a week, so they needed some fish for a big family fish fry. Whenever you try to put a big group of folks on fish, the weather usually doesn't cooperate, but not this day. The caught five limits of black drum, four big sheepshead, seven nice sized speckled trout and a lone redfish. Leaseburge's group caught a lot of trout, but all were undersized. All were caught on live shrimp under popping corks.
This Saturday, Shane and Megan Rilat of the North Jetty Bait Camp will host a grand reopening celebration. The Rilat's have been working hard on the place and after a lot of work, the camp is up and running, seven days a week. All the fun begins at 10 a.m. with food and more. You'll also have a chance to win a 12 foot pier/surf rod. Their camp is right at the base of the Galveston north jetty on the Bolivar Peninsula.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
