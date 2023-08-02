I'm not even going to harp on this weather, although there's not much relief in sight. Our rain chances do increase only slightly the next couple of days. Be grateful if you receive the slightest of rain drops. Here on the west end of Galveston, I can't even remember when we had any substantial rain.

The beachfront finally cleared up the past couple of days. Dahna Hull and Scott Gordon waded the surf on the west end Wednesday morning. Hull just had an eye procedure done but as she said, "I just had to wet a line, because the water was flat and green to the beach. Bait was blowing up everywhere." Hull didn't fish extremely hard, but she did catch a few speckled trout throwing a spoon. She did mention that some ladyfish were mixed in with the trout. Gordon helped her out by landing the fish she reeled in, because she was a tad bit worried of being splashed in the eye.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

