A few columns ago, I wrote about the movement and migration of our speckled trout. While when it happens is not an exact science, the time frame of the occurrence is fairly accurate.
In the past few days, it seems that the trout catches have increased in all our bays. Are all these fish being caught "surf runners?" Absolutely not, but many have come from somewhere, and that somewhere is the Gulf. Hopefully, this is only a trickle of what's still to come.
Islander Ron Ciaccio and his neighbor Gene Zimmerman headed out early to the causeway bridge armed with a live well full of shrimp. Fishing the area around the bridge, these two anglers picked up one keeper red, five speckled trout and a sheepshead.
After leaving there, they ran to the Galveston Yacht Marina for some fuel and more live bait. While at the marina, they ran into Capt. Sammy Flores as he was coming back into the marina after catching a limit of trout and reds. It just so happened that Ciaccio's brother graduated high school with Flores.
They chatted for a minute, then headed to the south Galveston jetty in hopes of catching a few more speckled trout. The bite never happened, but they did land one bull red, which was caught on a live croaker.
Robert Drew, who lives on Clear Lake, fished near his house Wednesday evening. Drew said, "There's tons of bait in the water, and the pelicans were having a field day eating up all they could."
Drew fished from 7:15 p.m. until dark and boxed a limit of redfish and two large croaker. He was fishing near a shell bank, throwing Gulps on a light lead head.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished the past couple of days. Day 1, he had three other anglers, and right off the bat after leaving Eagle Point, they got into the speckled trout. Most of them were just short or right at the legal limit.
Instead of pounding on those fish, Cruz opted to head out to the middle of Galveston Bay. There, they found better-speckled trout, lots of keeper drum and a few redfish.
On Wednesday, Cruz and his wife Addie fished and found some nice speckled trout and all the black drum one would need. Addie did land one upper slot red.
This weather pattern is still looking to hold, at least through Saturday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.