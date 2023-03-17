Isn't it wonderful living along the Gulf Coast in Texas? Only in Texas can you go from running your house air conditioner, then switching to heat in a matter of a couple of hours.
I'm glad for the rain because we needed it, not just for plants, lawns and wildlife, but to clear the air of all the pollen.
A week ago Saturday, the Galveston Redfish Series kicked off its season with the Annual Hourly Payout Tournament. which was held out of Harborwalk Marina in Hitchcock. Here are the results of that tournament.
9-9:59 A.M. WINNERS
1st place: Dustin Blackwell — 7.75 pounds
2nd place: Justin Tyler — 7.72 pounds
3rd place: Jay Moore — 7.49 pounds
4th place: Collin Nava — 7.28 pounds
5th place: Chris Frederking — 7.06 pounds
10-10:59 A.M. WINNERS
1st place: Jay Moore — 7.68 pounds
2nd place: Justin Tyler — 7.39 pounds
3rd place: Mike Bosse — 7.02 pounds
4th place: Collin Nava — 5.69 pounds
5th place: Mike Douglas — 5.44 pounds
11-11:59 A.M. WINNERS
1st place: Chance Angel — 7.92 pounds
2nd place: DJ Rouse — 7.45 pound
3rd place: Justin Tyler — 6.26 pounds
4th place: Justin Cooper — 5.51 pounds
NOON-12:59 P.M. WINNERS
1st place: Lynn Roman — 7.86 pounds
2nd place: Tony Dugue — 7.83 pounds
3rd place: Robert Jones — 7.81 pounds
4th place: Stephen Woodiel — 7.41 pounds
5th place: Clint Sholmire — 6.09 pounds
1-1:59 P.M. WINNERS
1st place: Joseph Friedrichs — 8.91 pounds
2nd place: Mike Douglas — 8.70 pounds
3rd place: Lynn Roman — 7.89 pounds
4th place: Lucas Donewar — 7.73 pounds
5th place: Robert Jones — 6.71 pounds
2-2:59 P.M. WINNERS
1st place: Jay Moore — 8.63 pounds
2nd place: Austin Gary — 7.31 pounds
3rd place: Michael Fiorenza — 7.24 pounds
4th place: David Cripps — 6.49 pounds
5th place: Clint Sholmire — 6.40 pounds
HEAVIEST TOURNAMENT RED
Joseph Friedrichs — 8.91 pounds
This was a live fish weigh-in, and most, if not all, the fish was released back into the bay. Congratulations to all the winners and participants.
The chilly air is expected to stick around through the weekend. The high temperature will not reach the 60-degree mark until Monday. Just remember, it could be worse.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
