Have you ever stared at a painting and looked beyond the subject?
With each stroke of a brush, an artist tries to convey a story. My pen is like that of a brush in an artist hand, only I try to tell a story with each word I use in my reports. Sometimes I feel as if I'm successful, other times it's just a fishing report.
At the cleaning table Monday, I ran into Capt. Billy Penick of Gypsy Guide Service. He just pulled into the boat ramp as we cleaned our catch. I haven't seen Penick in probably a year. They unloaded their catch of speckled trout, redfish and black drum, and we then began to talk.
The first words out of his mouth were, "This captain right here caught an armadillo five years ago." I had put together a 15-boat trip and Penick was one of the captains. Our boat happened to find a live armadillo in the bay that day. There's way more to the story, and I'll tell it soon. Anyway, he's onboard to become a regular contributor to the Reel Report.
Capt. Tag Anderson of Oak Island Fishing Adventures on the east side of Trinity Bay reported good catches of speckled trout. Anderson said, "We're keying in on the shell reefs. The fish are shallow, in 2-3 feet of water. The best bite has been on Down South soft plastics, but the MirrOlure Soft Dines are producing strikes."
Excitedly the guide continued saying, "The fish have been solid, up to 4 pounds and good numbers of them." It's been a while since Trinty has produced solid fish like this, so hopefully, it continues as long as the bay doesn't receive a big push of freshwater.
Capt. Rocky Handrich of Rocky's Guide Service had a quick morning session with two other anglers. Using live shrimp under popping corks fishing in Tabbs Bay, they caught an early limit of speckled trout.
Handrich said, 'We let a lot of solid trout go before I decided to go chase redfish." That's what Handrich and his guys did, they chased redfish but found only undersized ones. Handrich mentioned they've been catching good ones when you can't find trout; now when you get on trout, you can't find a keeper red. I've been there and done that too many times.
Capt. Sammy Flores had a quick morning, catching an early limit of speckled trout and a couple of big sheepshead. Flores and I have been friends for a long time. We've never fished together, but that's all about to change Thursday. He's promised me a 13-pound speckled trout! Well, only if God's willing.
Our weather is not looking too favorable heading into Friday. It's still too early to know when and where the storms will be the worst. The last time they predicted this type of weather, it stayed far to the east of us. We'll know more Thursday afternoon.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.