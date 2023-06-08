Wednesday afternoon really began to feel like summer. We've been pleased with some really nice feel-like temperatures, but by noon it's feeling hot.
I can't stress enough the importance of staying hydrated, so make sure you're drinking plenty of water while enjoying this great fishing.
Wednesday mid-morning, I spent my time running Fred Heyne and his three children around West Galveston Bay. If you recall, his daughter Annabelle Heyne landed a trout a little more than 28 inches. I mentioned she was 7 years of age, which I found out was wrong — she's only 5! I wonder how many 5-year-olds ever caught a trout of that size?
Capt. Mike Cacciotti was ready and waiting to fish Wednesday morning when his anglers canceled. So instead of loading up his boat, he decided to fish solo, making easy work of his five-fish limit of speckled trout. At least he brought home fresh fish for dinner.
Capt. Juan Cruz, his wife Addie and their friend Gilbert Mendosa went fishing mid-morning out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. Cruz said, "We caught plenty of under-sized speckled trout, but no keepers." They did return to the dock with their limit of black drum.
Over in Freeport, Capt. Mike Segall has been inshore, nearshore and offshore fishing the past few days. On his nearshore charters, his anglers are catching bull reds, black tip sharks and some big gafftop.
Offshore catches have been really good. Segall said, "We've been limiting out on snapper, with most of the fish averaging 22-24 inches in length. We're finding them over structure 35 miles out. There's some bigger fish following the smaller ones up to the surface that are being reeled in."
Segall fished San Luis Pass on Wednesday but reported that the strong incoming tide curtailed the bite. His angler did manage to land a couple of keeper trout, a flounder and released a couple of redfish. So, it wasn't a total loss of a day.
The Galveston Fishing Pier has been the place to be, especially if you're looking for a battle. A day ago, crevalle jacks showed up in big numbers, and big numbers of them were landed from the pier. There has also been some Spanish mackerel showing along with some big sharks. As long as the beachfront water remains green, the pier catches should remain good.
The city of Texas City is hosting a free Kid Fish for children 6-12 years of age. An adult must accompany the child. This is from 8 a.m. until noon at Carver Park Pond.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
