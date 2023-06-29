This past Monday, Capt. Juan Cruz and I had the privilege to fish with Col. Rob Hanson and his two sons Chandler and Tyler. There’s a story leading up to the fishing report, so I’ll try my best to give the “CliffsNotes” version.
Around three months ago, I received a call from a woman in charge of donations for a wounded veterans fundraising project about donating a fishing trip, to which I agreed.
She introduced herself, then said, “We have a mutual friend in Randal Reeder.” Reeder is a former professional wrestler turned actor, biker and pastor of Saved Savages, although he doesn’t call himself a pastor. He’s also involved with veterans of the military.
About four weeks ago, I received a call from Hanson, and he said, “I received the fishing trip as a gift from my wife, but I don’t think you can accommodate me, as I’m in a wheelchair.” I thought to myself, my boat isn’t wheelchair friendly, but Cruz’s might work. I then told him, “Don’t despair, I think I can make it work.” After talking to Cruz, a war vet himself, I called him back saying, “We can make it happen.”
He was more than happy because since becoming paralyzed, he hasn’t fished, nor has he ever fished with his youngest son Tyler from a boat. I said, “Well, that will all change come Monday, June 26.”
Monday morning, Cruz and I readied his boat, and they arrived on time. The two boys jumped out of their Yukon and grabbed their dad’s chair, as he climbed out from behind the steering wheel, and lowered himself into his chair.
We all exchanged short pleasantries, and I said to him, “You live in Conroe, right?” He said, “Yes.” I then just asked by chance, “Do you know Randal Reeder?” Reeder has a house in Conroe. His eyes widen and said, “Yes! He was just at our house a couple days ago.”
I told him that Randal and I are friends. We then took a selfie and sent it to him. God sure can make the world seem small at times.
Hanson managed to get into the boat by himself, with slight help from his oldest son Chandler. I was amazed at this man’s will. He got up in the seat in front of the console, as we left his chair, at his request, at the dock. As we headed out of the marina, I found out that Hanson served 30 years in the Army, and obtained the rank of Colonel.
After a few minutes of fishing, Hanson hooked into a bull red. After a brief battle, Cruz netted his 45-inch bull red, his largest ever. We took a few pics and sent it back into the water. Shortly after, he landed the biggest trout of the day, which measured 23 inches.
Meanwhile, Tyler was catching black drum, then he landed a nice slot redfish. Chandler was catching sheepshead and black drum, then hooked into another redfish. At around 10:30 a.m., they had had enough. Cruz eased the boat back into Eagle Point Fishing Camp.
On the way back, we chatted about his injury. The injury wasn’t from what most people would think, like artillery fire, but from being exposed to toxic chemicals on a Russian base while serving in Afghanistan. He was already retired when he started to develop the symptoms of paralysis.
As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day, take some time to reflect upon those individuals that gave so much of themselves for this great country we call America. If not for the people who served our nation, this day wouldn’t be in existence.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
