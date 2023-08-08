Winds from the southwest, combined with the heat, make for tough conditions up and down our Texas coastline.
Rain would be beneficial for all our bays by providing much needed nutrients for organisms, such as oysters, but it would also help oxygenate the water. Even a little rain would provide a slight cooling down of these high water temperature readings.
Before I jump into the reports, I want to let everyone know of a boat, car and air show that is taking place this weekend at Moody Gardens. Starting Friday and running through Sunday, there will be boats and cars on display at Moody Gardens.
Scholes Airport will be the host site for the planes, with scheduled air shows flying over Moody Gardens Friday and Saturday. You can purchase tickets online at moodygardens.com or learn more about this special event.
Capt. Jim Leavelle over in Corpus Christi report a tough week of fishing on the fabled Baffin Bay. Leavelle said, "We caught plenty of speckled trout on lures, but the majority of them were under the 17-inch minimum size limit. Even the redfish we caught were about a 50/50 split on being over 20 inches."
Baffin's water is hot, running 89 degrees at sun-up then rising to more than 91 degrees by noon. Combine this with lower than normal tides, and it makes for tough fishing conditions.
Leavelle went onto say, "If you don't catch your fish by 9:30 a.m., then it's pretty much over, as the winds increase and turn what fishable water we have off-colored." Like us here on the upper coast, they're praying for rain, lighter winds and higher tide levels.
Way down south in Port Isabel, Capt. Lou Austin gave a much improved fishing report. Austin said, "Catching is good, with most anglers returning to the docks with their limit of speckled trout and a few redfish mixed in."
Most of the fish are being caught in the deep water of the intracoastal waterway by free shrimping with a No. 3 split shot above the hook. The best bite has been early. Red snapper fishing is fair at the state reefs, and kingfish are still abundant trolling near the mouth of the jetties. The water temperature down there is holding at 87 degrees.
Our winds are up in Galveston Bay, and anglers are having to find protected waters to fish. Just like down south, the bite is early. The beachfront water is off-colored after a flurry of speckled trout catches last week. We need the high pressure above us to move, but it seems settled in for at least a week.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.