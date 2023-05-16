Well, for the first time in a couple of years since a hand injury, I'm back on the injured reserve list. Somehow I've hurt or damaged my right hip.
I've been moving some items from underneath our deck, and Sunday evening, I began to experience some soreness. Monday, it really bothered me, but I fished anyway, and this morning it wasn't any better, maybe even a bit worse.
It so happens that my wife and I are taking a mini-vacation starting Thursday, as the deck on the house gets replaced. It will give me a chance to heal, as my Memorial Day weekend is busy. Nothing like getting old!
Capt. Roland Martinez fished with Jerome Potts on Monday. Martinez headed out to the north Galveston jetty, and Potts threw out a 6-inch croaker and quickly landed a big bull red.
Martinez said, "We also used live shrimp and landed a bunch of small speckled trout, keeper-size black drum and plenty of gafftop, which we released." This time of year, anglers can catch gafftop in most areas of Galveston Bay.
West End angler Dahna Hull had high expectations this morning. The forecast called for flat surf and green water, but that wasn't the case. Armed with soft plastics, she attempted to fish in the first cut right at daybreak, but the seaweed was too bad. Wading out to the second cut, there was a little less seaweed, but not by much. She even stumbled a couple of times as the weed wrapped around her legs.
Hull said, "It was almost impossible not to foul your lure and line with the weed. I landed one sheepshead and called it quits at 6:45 a.m." Hull mentioned it could be an expensive summer, if the weed continues to be bad. She said, "I might have to break down and buy a boat, just so I can fish!"
Capt. Juan Cruz, his wife Addie and I fished Monday out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. We ran to several locations within 6 miles of the camp, catching a mix of speckled trout, black drum and a couple of redfish. I'm guessing we fished six different areas, and the water clarity ranged from good to fair.
You could tell some of the areas have been affected by the recent rains and associated runoff. We caught the trout on both live shrimp and soft plastics. The highlight of the day is when Addie fought and landed a 5-foot gar. We quickly posed for pics and eased the fish back into the water.
Speaking of runoff, both dams — the one on Lake Conroe, the other on Lake Livingston — are letting out some water. The rate is not alarming, and I'll keep monitoring the discharge rate this week.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
