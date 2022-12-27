Still only a few reports have trickled — and I mean trickled — in from the coast. I also have a couple updates on how might the fishery fared during this recent freeze event.
There's been no official statement from Texas Parks & Wildlife's state fishery department. This information has been passed on by guides and anglers that have been on the water. I'm just passing on the information I've obtained, so keep that in mind. First the fishing reports.
The few anglers fishing Seawolf Park have caught sheepshead, black drum and speckled trout. I did receive another report of redfish being caught in west Galveston Bay.
Over in east Galveston Bay, there has been scattered catches of speckled trout. Water temperatures throughout the bays are hovering around the 50 degrees, with Eagle Point temps still reading below that mark. Live shrimp is in short supply, so you may want to call bait shops if you're in need. Bait Daddys on the west end of the island past Jamaica Beach has live shrimp.
I received a text from Tobin Strickland that, at this time, there have been no sightings of any fish dead in Baffin Bay.
Capt. Jeff Larson has been on the water for the past three days assisting in turtle rescues. He has run all around Port O' Connor and has found some dead hardhead catfish and piggy perch, but no more than six fish total. He did find one under-sized red and one black drum around the Army Cut, but that was all, and he found a black drum in the intracoastal canal.
So far in three days, Larson has rescued 12 sea turtles. That's actually quite a low number from previous freezes. The water is still cold, so it may a couple more days for the fish to show themselves. But right now everything seems positive.
