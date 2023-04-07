We finally received some of the storms and thunderstorms that were predicted this week.
Here in Jamaica Beach, the rains came on Good Friday, but not nearly as heavy as predicted. Again the storms were concentrated west and north of Galveston. I do have a couple of fishing reports from Galveston to pass along to you.
I reached out to Capt. James Plaag of Silver King Adventures. Plaag fishes just about every day and reported that the fishing was good the past week. He said, “We’re catching limits of speckled trout and redfish wading the shorelines.”
Plaag went “old school” on the fish, catching a lot of them on the 51M series MirrOlure with a pink back and yellow belly, known as the “Texas Chicken.” When the fish don’t want to eat that MirrOlure, they’re switching over to the Laguna Shrimp-colored Bass Assassin and the clear sparkle MirrOlure Lil John.
Capt. Bobby Hall with In The Zone Charters fished with Tim Hillis and his young son Steven. Hall took them to the Galveston jetties, where they both took turns landing over-sized black drum and bull reds.
They also caught some large gafftop, keeper black drum, and whiting. The youngster happened to land a small stingray. Needless to say, Steven was thrilled. Conditions weren’t the best, but Hall did a great job putting them on a variety of fish.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve of Galveston Offshore reported good catches of bull reds and large black drum on live halved crab. Slot reds, sheepshead and keeper-sized black drum are coming off live shrimp fished tight to the rocks.
LaBauve mentioned that the shrimp are large, so he’s been breaking them in half in order to catch the sheepshead. The water at the jetties has been in good shape, with big schools of mullet and shad along the rocks.
Capt. Rocky Handrich of Rocky’s Guide Service fished this past week on a day when the tides were bulled up. He said, “The wind was blowing, so I just power-polled down along some protected shorelines. Using live shrimp under popping corks. We ended up catching some speckled trout and redfish.”
I pray that everyone had a great Good Friday. Saturday still calls for overcast skies but little rain. This whole week means so much to me, not just because of my faith, but because it’s nearing the fifth anniversary of my dad’s death, which this year falls on Easter Sunday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
