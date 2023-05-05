What a perfect start to the month of May, especially if you enjoy the outdoors and fishing.
Winds have been relatively light, and the fish have been biting. There are no foreseen fronts in our future forecast, although winds might increase just a bit going into Sunday. Other than that, we're good to go.
Capt. Roland Martinez fished east Galveston Bay with Matt Isgriggs of Missouri and his children. Martinez said, "They caught a bunch of speckled trout in east bay, along with a few black drum. Most of the fish were small, but they had a few keeper trout up to 21 inches in length."
Before calling it a day, Martinez attempted to fish the Galveston jetties for a big red, but the children started feeling sea sick, so they called it a day. All the fish were caught on live shrimp.
Capt. Reanna DeLaCruz of Baffin Bay Adventures said, "Fishing continues to be fantastic." The guide reported the back bay is "tea-colored" from the recent runoff from the rain. While it might be fresh on the top, the speckled trout are still there, only they'll be found hugging the bottom in these back lake areas.
DeLaCruz reported that most of the trout in Baffin Bay are coming out of knee- to waist-deep water, along drop-offs and potholes. The reds are still lurking around the entrances of the back lakes and grass lines along the shore.
DeLaCruz makes a good point that anglers should take notice of the size of the baitfish, in the area you're fishing. One should try to throw a lure that imitates the size of the bait fish. In other words, match the hatch. Best bites right now are coming off Paul Brown Soft Dines and Gulps fished under a popping cork.
Amanda Steffen owner of the Sunset House Motel and her husband Capt. Matt of Port Mansfield Fishing Charters said, "Speckled trout fishing has been really good." Now mind you, this area is still under the three-fish rule, and trout have to be 17 to 23 inches in length in order to be kept. Right now that's not a problem.
Best bite has been on live croaker, but anglers can still catch fish with shrimp and lures. If you're using shrimp, you have a better chance to land a variety of other fish, like black drum and sheepshead. If you want keeper-size trout, live croaker is the best bait, according to the guide.
Bait supplies along our part of the coast have been good. You'll start noticing that the shrimp will be smaller in size. That's because the brown have began their migration into the open bay. It happens every year, about the same time, so don't complain about the size, because that's what the fish are feeding on.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
