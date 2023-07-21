The fishing reports that I've received have been far and few.
A lot of folks either aren't fishing, or the catching is just slow and they don't want to give a report. I believe it's a combination of both. There are not a lot of folks out on the water, and fishing in the bays is overall slow. We need a change in the weather pattern, and some precipitation will help.
Fresh water is beneficial to our bay. It carries nutrients that help the ecosystem. Too much is not good, but not enough isn't good either. Sampling of the oysters in Galveston Bay is ongoing. The salinity level in the bay is high, which can cause the oysters to suffer from Dermo. Dermo is a parasite that infects the blood cells of the oyster. Dermo infections are found in waters that are abnormally warm with high salinity level, which Galveston Bay is seeing.
Capt. Billy Penick of Gypsy Guide Service said, "The speckled trout bite is slow. We're still finding some keepers on the upper bay well pads when the wind allows using live shrimp under popping corks. At times we're getting lots of bites, but the majority of the fish are under-sized. The strong incoming tide early doesn't help our effort." Bull reds have been roaming the open bay, chasing balls of bait fish, but they're scattered, according to the guide.
Penick reported that the black drum bite has been good. He's finding the fish up and down the Houston Ship Channel anywhere there's structure like rocks and rip rap. There has also been some big sheepshead and redfish showing along the rocks, especially during the incoming tide. Live shrimp under popping corks fished against the rocks is the trick.
Robert Rodriguez of Galveston and one of his friends decided to beat the heat and fish as the sun was setting over Offatts Bayou. Rodriguez grabbed some live shrimp from a nearby bait camp, and right away these two anglers caught a few slot reds. Along with the reds, they also caught some black drum and sand trout. The big fish of the night was a 30.5-inch redfish, which was photographed and safely released. Rodriguez said, "The wind finally laid down enough for us to enjoy a nice evening of catching, not just fishing."
Rain chances are increasing heading into the latter part of the weekend. Our best chance comes Sunday; we shall see.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
