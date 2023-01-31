Wow, January just flew by! Here it is, the beginning of February, and Old Man Winter is paying his respect to much of the Lone Star State. Luckily for us, we’ll be spared from the wintry mix, for now at least.

Phillip Thompson and his sons James and Daniel recently went out with Galveston Party Boats aboard the New Buccaneer on a 30-hour charter. Thirty-six anglers were on the trip, returning to the docks with 33 yellowfin tuna, 268 blackfin tuna, 18 vermilion snapper and four almaco jacks.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

