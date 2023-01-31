Wow, January just flew by! Here it is, the beginning of February, and Old Man Winter is paying his respect to much of the Lone Star State. Luckily for us, we’ll be spared from the wintry mix, for now at least.
Phillip Thompson and his sons James and Daniel recently went out with Galveston Party Boats aboard the New Buccaneer on a 30-hour charter. Thirty-six anglers were on the trip, returning to the docks with 33 yellowfin tuna, 268 blackfin tuna, 18 vermilion snapper and four almaco jacks.
Daniel Thompson landed an 80-pound yellowfin, and his brother James had the weirdest catch for the boat, a 3-foot squid that he caught while jigging. Their dad landed a few blackfin, but enjoyed watching his sons catch the majority of the fish.
Two years ago, Phillip Thompson could hardly stand much less walk, but through many prayers and a God-given team of doctors, he gets around just fine. He’s well known in the fishing community from his Avid Angler jewelry designs.
Capt. Bink Grimes with Sunset Lodge in Matagorda said, “Redfish and black drum bite is good for those anglers fishing from the boat.” According to Grimes, the best catches have come from live shrimp over shell reefs in west Matagorda Bay.
Waders fishing east Matagorda Bay, have found trout up to 9 pounds. The best catches have come off the MirrOlure Soft Dines, but Grimes said, “Being patient is the key. Waders can’t be in a rush to catch them.”
Capt. Mark Talasek of Matagorda reported that the reds have been the staple of their catches. Live shrimp is producing the best bite in deep channels off the intracoastal canal. The trout bite is fair drifting east Matagorda Bay when the winds allow. Anglers are throwing soft plastics and live shrimp under popping corks.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported catches of bull reds and black drum, from the few brave souls that are out trying their luck.
Until this weather becomes a tad bit better, there haven’t been many anglers out on the water.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
